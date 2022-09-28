Here Are The Best Snacks And Drinks From Texas Grocery Stores

Are you a salty or sweet snacker? Chances are, you can think of at least one salty snack that always satisfies those cravings.

Thrillist compiled a list of the best snacks from Texas grocery stores, and the list contains everything from jerky and barbecue sandwiches to sweet tea and peach cobbler.

Here are the best snacks from Texas grocery stores, according to James Wong with Thrillist:

Central Market's Smoked Venison Jerky

Whole Foods' Cowboy Caviar

Rudy's Barbecue Sandwiches

Whole Pickled Cucumbers

H-E-B's brand of Sea Salt Tortilla Chips and Guac

Central Market's Pecan Brittle

Austin Jam Company Jams and Jellies

The Czech Stop Bakery's Kolaches

Sweet Tea

Peach Cobbler

See what makes these snacks so special on Thrillist's website.