Here Are The Best Snacks And Drinks From Texas Grocery Stores

By Ginny Reese

September 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Are you a salty or sweet snacker? Chances are, you can think of at least one salty snack that always satisfies those cravings.

Thrillist compiled a list of the best snacks from Texas grocery stores, and the list contains everything from jerky and barbecue sandwiches to sweet tea and peach cobbler.

Here are the best snacks from Texas grocery stores, according to James Wong with Thrillist:

  • Central Market's Smoked Venison Jerky
  • Whole Foods' Cowboy Caviar
  • Rudy's Barbecue Sandwiches
  • Whole Pickled Cucumbers
  • H-E-B's brand of Sea Salt Tortilla Chips and Guac
  • Central Market's Pecan Brittle
  • Austin Jam Company Jams and Jellies
  • The Czech Stop Bakery's Kolaches
  • Sweet Tea
  • Peach Cobbler

See what makes these snacks so special on Thrillist's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.