Kodak Black Covers Rent For 28 Families Facing Eviction

“28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months,” Kodak wrote. “I paid what they owed and also paid their rents for the next few months, so they good for the [remainder] of the year.”



The generous donation was a joint effort with the Zachariah McQueen Foundation, who has worked with the "Super Gremlin" rapper in the past. Over the summer, Kodak and the charity-based organization teamed up with outreach group A Different Shade of Love to deliver free AC units to people without air-conditioning. Overall, they handed out at least 150 units worth thousands of dollars.



Kodak Black has spent plenty of time giving back to the community since he was released from prison in 2021 following former President Donald Trump's pardon. He's given away thousands of dollars in charitable donations and even turned his official day in Broward County into a festival for families and rap fans alike. Find out more about his recent act of kindness below.