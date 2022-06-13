Kodak Black Performs With His Son, French Montana & More At Kodak Black Day

After Yungeen Ace shut down the festival with his set, Kodak Black finally made his way for the most anticipated set of the night. The Sniper Gang boss had a few of his artists and his family on stage with him as he welcomed everyone to the festival. During his set, Kodak performed a slew of his hits like "Skrilla," the title track from his Back For Everything album, and "Feeling Peachy." Eventually, Yungeen Ace returned to the stage to join Yak for his performance of "Senseless" and "No Flockin'."



Yungeen Ace wasn't the only guest. Midway through his set, French Montana showed up to perform his latest collaboration with Yak, "Mopstick." The Bronx rapper hung out on stage with Kodak and saluted him for his birthday. Once French made his exit, Kodak continued the show by belting out songs like "Smackers" and "Usain Boo." During those performances, Yak had some assistance from his young son, King, who knew every word to each of his dad's songs.