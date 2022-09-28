Message In Bottle Discovered After Traveling 100 Miles Across Lake Michigan

A message in a bottle connected two perfect strangers after it traveled over 100 miles across Lake Michigan, according to WKOW-27 News.

Joanie Giusto and he husband were on their boat when they noticed something peculiar in the water: a message in a bottle. The Rocine, Wisconsin, woman looked at the faded message and could only make out a few words, including "miss you" and "long live." This inspired her to write a positive message, put it back in the same bottle, and send it off on a new journey.

She wrote: "Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you know. Do something nice for someone today."

Three months later, and over 100 miles away, Toni Machuk of North Muskgeon picked the bottle up on the shoreline. "When I picked it up and looked at it. I just raised my head and thanked the Lord for letting me find it," Machuk said. "Of all the places where it could have came up to the shoreline, and of all the people that go down there to the beach, it was me that God chose to find it."

Machuk then took to Facebook to find the person who sent the message in a bottle. As luck would have it, Giusto was scrolling through the social media platform one day and saw a picture of her message. The two have since become friends, and say they may try to meet in person next summer.