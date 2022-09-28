Minneapolis Chef Featured In Netflix Series 'Chef's Table: Pizza'

A Minneapolis chef has been featured on the new season of Netflix's Chef's Table: Pizza, according to KARE-11 News.

Chef Ann Kim is the creator of Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, Young Joni and Sooki and Mimi. She has wowed Minnesota residents for almost a decade with her bold, spicy and authentic pizzas, like the “Lady Zaza,” which includes kimchi, or the popular seasonal pizza featuring pickles and potato chips.

The Netflix docuseries highlights the chef's story and her unconventional pizzas. “They [Netflix] wanted to share the story of who I am, and I realized it was because of being authentic and true to who I am,” Kim said. “I feel like I am able to connect with a lot of people. So for me, it's not about success, it's about this journey.”

Kim was approached to be on the show shortly after she won the James Beard Award in 2019, but COVID-19 pandemic halted its production until August 2021. Other chefs on this season of Chef's Table include Chris Bianco (Phoenix, Arizona), Gabriele Bonci (Rome, Italy), Franco Pepe (Caiazzo, Italy), Yoshihiro Imai (Kyoto, Japan), and Sarah Minnick (Portland, Oregon).

Chef's Table: Pizza is currently available to watch on Netflix. Check it out!