Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been demoted on the Royal Family's official website.

Page Six noted that over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their photos moved all the way down to the bottom of the list of Royal Family members. When they were still working members of the monarchy, the couple's pages were listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to the outlet, following their decision to step away from their royal duties, their photos were moved a few spots and sat underneath Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, Princess Anne. After King Charles III ascended to the throne following the Queen's death, they have been moved to sit right above the disgraced Prince Andrew. The Duke of York was stripped of his royal duties and military affiliations after he was linked with sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The couple stayed in the UK for several weeks to participate in the Royal traditions leading up to the Queen's State Funeral on September 19th. According to Page Six, they were also slighted at the funeral when they were seated in the second row rather than upfront with the rest of the Royal Family.

Furthermore, it's been reported that Meghan was not invited to join Harry at the Queen's bedside in Balmoral as her health declined on September 8th. And even as Harry rushed to Scotland, it's reported that no one from the Royal Family contacted him after she died, leaving him to learn the tragic news from online reports.

They have since returned to their California home where they live with their two children Archie and Lilibet.