The Royal Family Didn't Contact Prince Harry When The Queen Died

Prince Harry rushed to Balmoral to say his final goodbyes to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8th, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it in time. Now, a new report from Page Six claims that no one from the royal family called Harry to tell him the sad news while he was rushing to her bedside.

In fact, a Buckingham Palace insider told the outlet that no one from the royal family, or any courtiers, actually called to inform Harry that his grandmother had passed. He learned of her death from news reports when he finally made it to Scotland late in the afternoon.

The tragic news prompted an unexpected royal family reunion for Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who controversially walked away from their senior royal duties in March 2020. After two weeks of proceedings, including the Queen's state funeral, Harry and Meghan have reportedly returned to their home in Montecito, California to be with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

"I think that how Harry and Meghan showed up in the past few days shows they were only hoping to do the right thing and right by everyone," one insider told Page Six. Palaces sources also confirmed that Harry and his brother Prince William did talk at family dinners and gatherings.

Furthermore, Meghan reportedly requested a one-on-one meaning with Harry's father the new monarch King Charles III in an attempt to "clear the air" before they returned to California. During his first public address as monarch, King Charles made a point to send love to the couple saying, "I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."