Rob Schneider Premiering New Movie In Arizona And You Can Meet Him

Rob Schneider is premiering his new movie right here in Arizona, and you can meet him! 12 News reported that the will be giving special live introductions at local theaters.

The comedian will be promoting his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip," which opens this week. He will be doing the introductions before several different show times across the Valley on Friday, September 30th, and Saturday, October 1st.

Here are all the showtimes that will have live introductions, according to 12 News:

FRIDAY: SEPT 30

Estrella Falls 16 at 1:15 p.m.

Arrowhead Fountains 18 at 2:30 p.m

Norterra 14 at 3:45 p.m

Scottsdale 101 14 at 5:00 p.m

Camelview at Fashion Square at 6:30 p.m

Tempe Marketplace 16 at 7:30 p.m

Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX at 8:30 p.m

SATURDAY: OCT 1

Superstition Springs 25 at 2:00 p.m

SanTan Village 16 at 3:15 p.m

Queen Creek 14 at 4:30 p.m

Chandler Fashion 20 at 6:00 p.m

Schneider will also be at Butterfly Wonderland on October 1st for a book signing.