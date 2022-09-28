SeaWorld San Antonio Announces New Ride With World's Steepest Drop

SeaWorld San Antonio revealed plans to open a new ride in 2023 that will feature the world's steepest drop, according to a news release from the attraction.

My San Antonio reported that the new ride, called Catapult Falls, will have a vertical lift that will elevate riders above the theme park. The ride, which is a water flume ride, will then send riders on a speedy adventure. A water flume ride is a ride where logs or boats are sent through a trough by flowing water.

The chute will splash riders down a chute at a 53-degree angle while traveling around 37 miles per hour. The park plans to have 11 boats that can hold eight riders each. The ride will last in excess of five minutes, according to the news release.

Check out a video animation of the thrilling new ride below: