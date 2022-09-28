Tuesday night (September 27) saw the Foo Fighters host another star-studded tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, this time at Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The night was packed with memorable performances, but perhaps one of the most special was seeing surviving members of Nirvana and Soundgarden team up.

Dave Grohl joined his Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, as well as Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, to play Soundgarden's "The Day I Tried To Live" and "Black Hole Sun." Both songs were fronted by The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen.

The emotional impact of this pairing is layered. The most obvious is Grohl forming Foo Fighters after losing Kurt Cobain, and now that band is navigating how to continue without their beloved drummer. Similarly, Soundgarden saw an abrupt end after the death of Chris Cornell. But there's even more meaning to it than that. For one, Momsen is a huge fan of Cornell and her band was touring with Soundgarden when he died. And in January 2019 the Kia Forum hosted another tribute concert — to Cornell — and Hawkins led a performance of "The Day I Tried To Live." It's like it all came full circle, but in a way no one ever wanted.

Watch fan-footage of both performances below.