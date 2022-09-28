Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America

By Ginny Reese

September 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you love the taste of authentic Korean cuisine, you're not alone. The nation has thousands of amazing Korean restaurants that serve up some of the best dishes.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America. The website states, "To determine the best Korean restaurants in America, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing information from a variety of sources including ThrillistFar & Wide, and the Michelin Guide, as well as local and regional sites and reviews by Google and Yelp users."

According to the website, Texas is home to two of America's best Korean restaurants. Both restaurants in Houston landed on the list. Dak & Bop made the list, with the website citing its traditional Korean dishes and "inventive snacks" as reasons for its place on the lineup.

Bori also made the list. The website stated:

"Cuts like beef belly, ribeye cap, and marinated boneless short rib – plus A5 Japanese wagyu steaks at market price – set this upscale restaurant on a tier above the usual Korean BBQ joints; add to that a peaceful outdoor terrace garden and an art gallery, and you’ve got a unique dining destination. While prime cuts of beef and pork steal the show, the seafood pancake is not to be missed."

You can check out the full list of America's best Korean restaurants on 24/7 Wall Street's website.

