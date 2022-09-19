Texas Eatery Named One Of The Top 10 Best New Restaurants In America

One Texas eatery has gotten a lot of attention, including being named as one of America's top 10 best new restaurants.

Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's top 10 best new restaurants. Canje in Austin landed on the list. According to the restaurant's website, this Caribbean eatery is where "traditional meets modern."

According to Bon Appétit, here are America's top 10 best new restaurants: