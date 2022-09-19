Texas Eatery Named One Of The Top 10 Best New Restaurants In America

By Ginny Reese

September 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas eatery has gotten a lot of attention, including being named as one of America's top 10 best new restaurants.

Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's top 10 best new restaurants. Canje in Austin landed on the list. According to the restaurant's website, this Caribbean eatery is where "traditional meets modern."

According to Bon Appétit, here are America's top 10 best new restaurants:

You can learn more about these hot new eateries on Bon Appétit's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.