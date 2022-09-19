Texas Eatery Named One Of The Top 10 Best New Restaurants In America
By Ginny Reese
September 19, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
One Texas eatery has gotten a lot of attention, including being named as one of America's top 10 best new restaurants.
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's top 10 best new restaurants. Canje in Austin landed on the list. According to the restaurant's website, this Caribbean eatery is where "traditional meets modern."
According to Bon Appétit, here are America's top 10 best new restaurants:
- Canje in Austin, TX
- Baba's Pantry in Kansas City, MO
- Bocadillo Market in Chicago, IL
- Cafe Mutton in Hudson, NY
- Daytrip in Oakland, CA
- Irwin's in Philadelphia, PA
- Republica in Portland, OR
- Semma in New York City, NY
- Supperland in Charlotte, NC
- Yangban Society in Los Angelos, CA
You can learn more about these hot new eateries on Bon Appétit's website.