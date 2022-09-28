This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

Illinois is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Illinois for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is Payton College Preparatory High School located in Chicago. Following closely behind Payton College Preparatory High School as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Northside College Preparatory High School in Chicago, Illinois Mathematics & Science Academy in Aurora, Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, and University of Illinois Public High School in Urbana.

Niche gave Payton College Preparatory High School an "A+" in all categories except for diversity and administration. No categories pertaining to the school received below an A-, and the overall rating for Payton College Preparatory High School was an A+.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"Payton College Preparatory High School is a top rated, public, magnet school located in CHICAGO, IL. It has 1,191 students in grades 9-12. According to state test scores, 93% of students are at least proficient in math and 97% in reading."