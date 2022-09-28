This Is Illinois' Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

By Logan DeLoye

September 28, 2022

Science Classroom
Photo: Getty Images

Illinois is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Illinois for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is Payton College Preparatory High School located in Chicago. Following closely behind Payton College Preparatory High School as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Northside College Preparatory High School in Chicago, Illinois Mathematics & Science Academy in Aurora, Whitney M. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, and University of Illinois Public High School in Urbana.

Niche gave Payton College Preparatory High School an "A+" in all categories except for diversity and administration. No categories pertaining to the school received below an A-, and the overall rating for Payton College Preparatory High School was an A+.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"Payton College Preparatory High School is a top rated, public, magnet school located in CHICAGO, IL. It has 1,191 students in grades 9-12. According to state test scores, 93% of students are at least proficient in math and 97% in reading."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.