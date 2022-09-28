This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

Michigan is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Michigan for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is International Academy located in Bloomfield Hills. Following closely behind International Academy as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Troy High School in Troy, Novi High School in Novi, Washtenaw International High School in Ypsilanti, and Huron High School in Ann Arbor.

Niche gave International Academy an A+ rating in the categories of academics and college prep, an A in teachers and diversity, an A- in administration, and a C- in clubs and activities. Overall, International Academy was given an A+ rating despite a low clubs and activities score.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"International Academy is a top rated, public school located in BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI. It has 1,524 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 1524 to 1. According to state test scores, 99% of students are at least proficient in math and 99% in reading."