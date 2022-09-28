This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

Minnesota is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Minnesota for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is Math & Science Academy located in Woodbury . Following closely behind Math & Science Academy as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Eden Prairie Senior High School in Eden Prairie, Minnetonka Senior High School in Minnetonka, and Edina Senior High School in Edina.

Niche gave Woodbury's Math & Science Academy an A+ rating overall. They were given an A+ in the categories of academics, teachers, and college prep, an A in diversity and administration, and a C+ in clubs and activities. Math & Science Academy was also rated number one in the state for having the best teachers.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"Math & Science Academy is a top rated, public, charter school located in WOODBURY, MN. It has 543 students in grades 6-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. According to state test scores, 79% of students are at least proficient in math and 84% in reading."