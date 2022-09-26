This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store

Grocery stores are a big part of our weekly routines. Wether you prefer to go shopping at a physical store, or have pre-chosen items delivered to your door, supply and prices will vary depending on where you choose to shop. For example, Trader Joes offers a variety of items from their own brand that you cannot get anywhere else. Some grocery stores are more cost effective, while others proudly offer a greater variety of organic options that are priced higher. From produce to pasta, there is one grocery store in the state that is rated higher than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best grocery store in Minnesota is Good Grocer. You can find this store in Minneapolis.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the highest-rated grocery store in the state:

"Can a grocery store change the world? Good Grocer things so. This grocery store located in the heart of Eat Street in Minneapolis; Minnesota operates under a volunteer-based program that looks at benefiting the community. To start, every grocery worker is a volunteer. In return for working 2.5 hours a month, volunteers enjoy a 20% discount, and by reducing operation costs food can be sold at cheaper prices, so these benefits trickle down to the community. The strong sense of ethos is a clear pillar of this store, which also prides on its sustainability practides and its programs that support people struggling with food insecurity. The public agrees, with shoppers claiming Good Grocer is a perfect example of a community-supported business."