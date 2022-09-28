This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

Missouri is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Missouri for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is Ladue Horton Watkins High School located in St. Louis. Following closely behind Ladue Horton Watkins High School as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Clayton High School in Clayton, Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Parkway West High School in Ballwin, and Marquette Senior High School in Chesterfield.

Niche gave Ladue Horton Watkins High School an overall rating of A+. The only category that received a B+ was administration, and that was the lowest rating that the school received. Ladue Horton Watkins High School also ranked as the best college prep school in the entire state.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"Ladue Horton Watkins High School is a top rated, public school located in ST LOUIS, MO. It has 1,337 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1. According to state test scores, 75% of students are at least proficient in math and 72% in reading."