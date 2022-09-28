This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

Nebraska is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Nebraska for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is Millard North High School located in Omaha. Following closely behind Millard North High School as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Elkhorn South High School in Omaha, Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, Elkhorn High School in Elkhorn, and Millard West High School in Omaha.

Niche gave Millard North High School an overall rating of A+, despite giving it a B+ in diversity. The school received an A- or above in the categories of administration, academics, teachers, college prep, and clubs & activities. Millard North High School was also ranked as the number one high school for college prep in the state.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"Millard North High School is a top rated, public school located in OMAHA, NE. It has 2,592 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. According to state test scores, 71% of students are at least proficient in math and 75% in reading."