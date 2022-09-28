This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

Wisconsin is home to hundreds of public high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Wisconsin for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated public high-school in the entire state is Brookfield East High School located in Brookfield. Following closely behind Brookfield East High School as the highest-ranked public schools in the state are Middleton High School in Middleton, Whitefish Bay High School in Whitefish Bay, Brookfield Central High School in Brookfield, and Shorewood High School in Shorewood.

Niche gave Brookfield East High School an A+ rating overall despite giving it a B in diversity. Brookfield East High School received an A- or higher in all other categories including academics, teachers, clubs and activities, college prep, and administration. The school also ranked fifth in terms of the best college prep schools throughout Wisconsin.

Here is what Niche had to say about the top-rated public high school in the state:

"Brookfield East High School is a top rated, public school located in BROOKFIELD, WI. It has 1,340 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 17 to 1. According to state test scores, 59% of students are at least proficient in math and 64% in reading."