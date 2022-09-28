Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
By Ginny Reese
September 28, 2022
The newest location of Texas' beloved H-E-B grocery store just opened in Frisco, and one TikTok user says that people "don't know how to act."
My San Antonio reported that the chain opened the new location on September 21st. TikToker Esliest00 posted a video of what it was like shopping at the new store. The video showed bits of the home decor, gas station, and the furniture. The TikToker wrote on the video, "First HEB in North Texas and some of us don't know how to act lol."
Check out the video of what it's like to shop at the newest H-E-B location below"
Fox 4 News reported that the line to get in on opening day wrapped around the building well before the store ever even opened at 6 a.m. The new store is located at Main Street and Legacy Drive in Frisco, and it is 118,000 square feet.