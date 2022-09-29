Coolio's EMT Tried To Revive Him For 45 Minutes Before Confirming His Death

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon," his talent manager Sheila Finegan told TMZ. "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."



EMT's who arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon saw zero sign of life and immediately began CPR to revive. The paramedics spent 45 minutes trying to bring him back to life but they did not succeed. After paramedics did everything they could to resuscitate him, Coolio was pronounced dead.



Jarez was told the rapper suffered from cardiac arrest/heart attack, but those details have not been confirmed by authorities. Police did not find any drugs or paraphernalia on the scene, however, an autopsy and toxicology report will determine if there was anything in his system prior to his death.



Following his death, plenty of Hip-Hop legends and other celebrities mourned the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper. Coolio was survived by his six children and ex-wife Josefa Salinas.