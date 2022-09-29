Former Cowboys Tight End Gavin Escobar Dead At 33

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of the two people who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild in Riverside County, California.

Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday (September 28) near Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout near Humber Park, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced via CBS News.

The former NFL player had recently worked as a Long Beach firefighter, the department confirmed in a tweet shared on Thursday (September 29) night.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar," the department wrote. "Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift.