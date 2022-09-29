Georgia Driver Travels 178 MPH Down Highway, Causes High Speed Chase

Two cars were recklessly driving over 100 miles per hour down the Northbound lanes of Interstate 400 on Saturday when police took notice and began to chase them. According to WSB-TV, one vehicle reached speeds of nearly 150 mph before the driver gave up and surrendered to police off of Pilgrim Mill Road. The other driver slowed down miles before. 27-year-old Tejas Desai was seen driving at speeds of 178 miles per hour in the opposite direction of police just one night before the police chase.

The Forsyth County Police took to Facebook to update residents on the chase, and detail the suspect's charges.

"On September 24th at about 10:30pm on deputy noticed two vehicles coming up behind him on GA400NB at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. As they passed him, they were clocked at doing 100mph and accelerating. The cars continued northbound at speeds more than 150mph and passing cars on the right shoulder. One of the cars exited off at Buford Highway as the other stayed on 400 with the deputy continuing to chase. They eventually exited on Bald Ridge and headed into the city limits. The driver of the car gave up after reaching speeds of 100mph on Pilgrim Mill Road just before the deputy got into position for a PIT maneuver. The driver made the statement that he was already driving 140mph and there was no reason to stop after going that fast," the post detailed.