Paramore Reflect On Five-Year Hiatus: 'Nothing Is Worth Risking Our Health'

By Katrina Nattress

September 29, 2022

Photo: Zachary Gray

Paramore officially entered their new era on Wednesday (September 28) with the announcement of their new album This Is Why and release of its title track. The project is a long time coming and their first in five years, following 2017's After Laughter. In a new interview with The Guardian, the band opened up about the years-long hiatus and the self-reflection each member needed to experience in order to continue as a band.

Singer Hayley Williams noted that the openness she and her bandmates shared following the After Laughter campaign “more than ever [became] a support system to each other that we desperately needed.”

For guitarist Taylor York, finding out a family friend passed away during a video shoot was a turning point. “I just started bawling," he recalled. "I didn’t know I had this capacity until that moment. We realised nothing is worth risking our health.”

The trio decided to limit tour plans in support of the album and agreed to “see what it’s like to not hang our identities on Paramore all the time." For Williams, that meant releasing two solo albums. For York, it was giving up alcohol in order to “explore some deeper parts of myself and figure out why we do this, how it happened.”

“I’m a very introverted person and I have a passion and career that’s at odds with that,” he added. “When it came back to doing [Paramore] again, I was able to say confidently, let’s do it. Zac [Farro] and Hayley both needed to know that I wanted to do this.”

This Is Why is slated for a February 10, 2023 release. Paramore plan to hit the road for their comeback tour next month.

Paramore
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.