Queen Of Denmark Strips Four Grandchildren Of Royal Titles

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest serving monarch and the continent's only reigning queen, announced she's stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their royal titles, the palace announced in a statement obtained by the Guardian on Wednesday (September 28).

Her majesty stated that the decision was made in order to allow the four children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, to live normal lives, a tactic that had been taken by other royal families in Europe to slim down their monarchies.

“As of January 1 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist,” the statement reads via the Guardian.

Prince Joachim has four children -- Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena -- from two separate marriages, all of whom are between the ages of 10 and 23.

“With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create a framework for the four grandchildren, to a much greater degree, to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies,” the palace said via the Guardian.

“The queen’s decision is in line with similar changes that other royal houses have carried out in recent years in different ways,” the statement added.