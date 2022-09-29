This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023

Michigan is home to hundreds of private schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Michigan for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated private school in the entire state is Cranbrook Schools located in Bloomfield Hills. Following closely behind Cranbrook Schools as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are the Greenhills School in Ann Arbor, Detroit Country Day School in Beverly Hills, Frankel Jewish Academy of Metro Detroit in West Bloomfield, and The Roeper School in Birmingham.

Niche awarded the Cranbrook Schools an "A+" rating in the categories of academics, teachers, clubs & activities, and college prep. It costs $38,600 a year to attend the school with an average of $17,102 given out in financial aid.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private school in the state:

"For generations, Cranbrook has fostered creative and critical thinking skills in our students while preparing them to excel at the colleges of their dreams and in life beyond. Now more than ever, universities and employers understand what we have always known: an education that develops this kind of thinking is what leads to success."