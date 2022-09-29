This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023

Minnesota is home to hundreds of private schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Minnesota for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated private school in the entire state is The International School of Minnesota located in Eden Prairie. Following closely behind The International School of Minnesota as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are Mounds Park Academy in St. Paul, The Blake School in Hopkins, Breck School in Minneapolis, and St. Paul Academy & Summit School in St. Paul.

Niche awarded the The International School of Minnesota an "A+" rating in the categories of academics, clubs and activities, diversity, college prep. The school was given a C+ rating for sports. It costs $23,250 a year to attend the school with 20% of students receiving financial aid.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private school in the state:

"International School of Minnesota (ISM) is a top-rated private, college-preparatory school based in Eden Prairie, educating students from preschool through Grade 12. ISM offers an exceptional educational experience in a diverse, close-knit, yet global environment. A member of the global SABIS® Network, ISM prepares students to succeed and lead in a changing world."