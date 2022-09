This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Minnesota

Brunch is for everyone. It is for those who can't quite make it to breakfast after a long night out, and those who didn't get a chance to eat before their morning workout. Brunch is for the people who let their phones eat first, and for those who simply can't wait to stuff their face with delicious food the second that it's placed on the table. It's for those who romanticize morning coffee, and those who romanticize an afternoon of bottomless mimosa deals with friends. Brunch is for the açaí bowl lovers, and the sausage, egg, and cheese with a side of bacon and hash-browns crowd. Regardless of what brunch means to you, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to brunch in Minnesota is at Spoon and Stable located in Minneapolis. Cheapism recommended that first timers try the crepe cake.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to brunch in the entire state:

"Layers of crepe topped with seasonal fruit are a fine glimpse into what awaits you on the rest of the menu. Confit duck leg with kimchi and steak and eggsare just some of the options, though the sorghum waffle is the closest you'll get to the perfection of the crepe cake."