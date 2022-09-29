This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 29, 2022

Serial Killer
Photo: Getty Images

Did you know that the United States has had more serial killers than any other country? With so many murderers in our country, each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer.

From Insider:

"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers. Shows like Netflix's 'Mindhunter' or books like 'I'll be Gone in the Dark' try to get into the minds of these terrifying killers to learn about motives and tactics."

So, who is Missouri's most notorious serial killer? Terry Blair. This is what Insider had to say about him:

"Terry Blair first killed his pregnant girlfriend and mother of his two children in 1982. Since then, he raped and killed at least seven other women during his time in Kansas City, Missouri, the Daily Mail reports. While on trial for his murders, he was described as 'being a cold, calculating killer determined to kill as many women who worked as sex workers.' He was found guilty of eight charges of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Terry is not the only member of the Blair family who has a murderous past. Five other relatives, including his mother, were convicted of murder. This makes the Blair family one of the most murderous families in Missouri."

Check out Insider's full list of the most notorious serial killers from each state.

