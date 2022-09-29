This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023

Wisconsin is home to hundreds of private schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in Wisconsin for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche, the highest-rated private school in the entire state is Brookfield Academy located in Brookfield. Following closely behind Brookfield Academy as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are The University School of Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Madison Country Day School in Waunakee, Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam, and The Prairie School in Wind Point.

Niche awarded Brookfield Academy an "A" rating in the categories of academics, teachers, clubs and activities, college prep, and sports. Despite its low score for diversity, the Brookfield Academy received an A+ rating overall. It costs $22,950 a year to attend the prestigious academy.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private school in the state:

"This is the 60th anniversary of the founding of Brookfield Academy. Since 1962, the school has been offering an exceptional education for students, while preparing them for purposeful lives long after graduation day. As a family- based school, Brookfield Academy is dedicated to making the college preparatory learning experience exciting and enriching. Brookfield Academy is a co-educational, private, independent day school for grades K3 through 12. Our student-to-teacher ratio is 8:1. We are located on 125 acres with six buildings, an athletic complex, playgrounds, fields, and woods."