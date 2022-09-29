This Minnesota City Ranks Best In The U.S. For People With Disabilities

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 29, 2022

If you or someone you know has a disability, you probably understand how difficult it can be to search for a new home. Luckily, Wallethub recently set out to determine the most livable cities in the United States for people with disabilities — And one Minnesota city got the top spot.

This was Wallethub's methodology:

"To determine the most livable places for people with disabilities, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: 1) Economy, 2) Quality of Life and 3) Health Care. We evaluated those dimensions using 34 relevant metrics... Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered only the “city proper” in each case and excluded cities in the surrounding metro area."

So, which Minnesota city ranked as the best for people with disabilities in the U.S.? Minneapolis. The city was also ranked No. 166 in economy, No. 8 in quality of life and No. 1 in health care.

Check out Wallethub's full ranking of best (and worst) cities for people with disabilities in the country.

