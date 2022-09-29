WATCH: Aaron Judge Shares Heartwarming Moment With Mom After 61st Home Run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge shared a heartwarming moment with his mother, Patty, after tying the late Roger Maris' American League home run record on Wednesday (September 30) night.

Video shared by ESPN's Marly Rivera shows Judge give his mother the 61st home run ball after the game at Rogers Centre.

Home-plate umpire Brian O'Nara gave the outfielder the ball and the game's lineup card while congratulating him on his historic accomplishment after the game, MLB.com reports.

Judge was also seen embracing and sharing a conversation with Roger Maris Jr. after tying his father's AL home run record on Wednesday night.

Judge hit a 2-run homer in the seventh inning of Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which gave New York a 5-3 lead.