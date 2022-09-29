WATCH: Aaron Judge Shares Heartwarming Moment With Mom After 61st Home Run
By Jason Hall
September 29, 2022
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge shared a heartwarming moment with his mother, Patty, after tying the late Roger Maris' American League home run record on Wednesday (September 30) night.
Video shared by ESPN's Marly Rivera shows Judge give his mother the 61st home run ball after the game at Rogers Centre.
Home-plate umpire Brian O'Nara gave the outfielder the ball and the game's lineup card while congratulating him on his historic accomplishment after the game, MLB.com reports.
Judge was also seen embracing and sharing a conversation with Roger Maris Jr. after tying his father's AL home run record on Wednesday night.
Judge hit a 2-run homer in the seventh inning of Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which gave New York a 5-3 lead.
Here’s #AaronJudge giving the historic No. 61 HR baseball to his mom, Mrs. Patty Judge. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/pw1mVEyBHY— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) September 29, 2022
Umpire gives the Judge the lineup card❤️ #RepBX pic.twitter.com/Z8WerU3PVw— Pinstripe Strong (@PinstripeStrong) September 29, 2022
Aaron Judge 🤝 Roger Maris Jr. pic.twitter.com/dXySNPgPrx— YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 29, 2022
#AaronJudge ties Maris! pic.twitter.com/17g3GDCjjp— MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2022
The home run ball was caught by Blue Jays reliever Matt Buschmann in the team's bullpen. Buschmann's wife, NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh, tweeted that her husband handed the ball over to pitcher Zack Britton, who intended to give it back to either the Judge or the Maris families.
Just a reporter doing work here… per my sources…— Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) September 29, 2022
Matt Buschmann wasn’t forced to give the ball back but he handed it over to Zack Britton. @Busch26 told me:
“The Judge and Maris family have been flying all over the country. They deserve to have that ball.” #bluejays
Judge tied the AL record of 61 home runs on the 61-year anniversary season of Maris accomplishing the feat.
The 30-year-old hit his 60th home run during the Yankees' 9-8 walk-off win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20, tying a previous record set by Babe Ruth in 1927.
Judge also managed to hit 60 home runs in fewer games than both Yankee legends, which has long been a debate over the validity of Maris' record.
Ruth had initially set the record in 154 games, while Maris broke the record in 162 games after the league had previously extended the total amount of games in a season.
Judge hit his 60th home run in 147 games and his 61st in 155 games.
The California native currently leads all American league hitters in each of the three triple crown category and could become the first Yankee hitter to win the triple crown since Mickey Mantle in 1956 and the first MLB player to do so since Miguel Cabrera in 2012, who was the first to accomplish the feat since Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.