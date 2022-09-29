WATCH: Bats Invade California High School Gym, Dance Postponed

A handful of bats decided to take up permanent residence inside of a high school gym in Davis on Saturday, but school officials had other plans. According to UPI, the school's annual homecoming dance has been postponed until all the bats can be safely removed from the gym. It will take a bit longer than the school district expected for Yolo County Animal Control to remove all of the bats.

The Davis Joint Unified School District took to Facebook to notify community members, parents, and students of the reason for the dance being postponed.

"The Homecoming dance scheduled for tonight at Davis Senior High School is postponed. We were notified yesterday that bats were seen in the North Gym where we had planned to hold the dance. After immediate consultation with Yolo County Animal Control and professionals who specialize in bat abatement, we learned we could not remove the bats from the gym in time for the dance. Unfortunately, we were unable to identify another option that maintains the safety of our students and staff. We will reschedule the dance as soon as possible," the post detailed.