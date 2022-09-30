Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumors With Cozy Dinner Date

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted having dinner together in New York. According to Daily Mail, the two shared a meal together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village. The outlet also obtained exclusive images that show Dua and Trevor in a one-armed hug with Trevor seemingly kissing her cheek. After the kiss, they shared a more intimate hug, with the two stars wrapping their arms around each other as they prepared to part ways for the night.

While an actual lip lock wasn't caught on camera, the Daily Mail did write, "Trevor placed his arm delicately on the hitmaker's back, while she stood on her toes and wrapped her arms around his shoulders as they kissed." The pair was also photographed by someone inside the restaurant as they enjoyed their meal. It seemed to be a casual outing with Dua wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a brown, leather coat. Trevor wore all back with a green coat.