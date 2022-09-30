Dua Lipa & Trevor Noah Spark Dating Rumors With Cozy Dinner Date
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 30, 2022
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have sparked romance rumors after they were spotted having dinner together in New York. According to Daily Mail, the two shared a meal together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village. The outlet also obtained exclusive images that show Dua and Trevor in a one-armed hug with Trevor seemingly kissing her cheek. After the kiss, they shared a more intimate hug, with the two stars wrapping their arms around each other as they prepared to part ways for the night.
While an actual lip lock wasn't caught on camera, the Daily Mail did write, "Trevor placed his arm delicately on the hitmaker's back, while she stood on her toes and wrapped her arms around his shoulders as they kissed." The pair was also photographed by someone inside the restaurant as they enjoyed their meal. It seemed to be a casual outing with Dua wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a brown, leather coat. Trevor wore all back with a green coat.
Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah spotted out for dinner last night in New York City. https://t.co/8dRnDyemeH— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 29, 2022
The outing comes after both Dua and Trevor recently split with their partners, who they had each been dating for around two years, according to the Daily Mail. Trevor had been dating Minka Kelly on and off since September 2020 and the couple parted ways in May 2022, according to Us Weekly. Meanwhile, Dua and Anwar Hadid reportedly broke up around the holidays in 2021. The couple was first romantically linked in June 2019.
As Dua takes a break from her massively successful Future Nostalgia Tour, Trevor Noah just announced he would be leaving the Daily Show after seven years. "I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges," he said during the show on Thursday night (September 29th) "It’s been one of my greatest joys."