Kylie Jenner Stuns In Plunging Velvet Dress At Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner made a big impact during Paris Fashion Week when she stole the show in a plunging blue velvet dress and goth accessories.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul turned heads in the daring strapless dark blue Schiaparelli gown with a plunging neckline so deep she reportedly had to clutch her chest as she walked to keep it from slipping, per Page Six, which also shared the gorgeous photos. Jenner shared her own set of photos on Instagram showing off the gown.

Wearing her hair high with finger curls framing her face, she kept her jewelry to a minimum to emphasize the thick black choker necklace with a large black pendant shaped like a human heart while attending the designer's runway show. She also wore a pair of Schiaparelli earrings called "teeth studs," which feature a black drop hanging from a pewter stud shaped like a tooth.

Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February, a baby boy to join the couple's first child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi. While they initially announced their new arrival was named Wolf, Jenner later told fans that they were changing the name as it didn't seem to suit him. They have not yet revealed their son's new name, but Jenner recently revealed that they had "[zeroed] in on one" name.