Did the Kardashians accidentally reveal the name of Kylie Jenner's son? That's what many fans are speculating after the newest episode of The Kardashians.

The reality show premiered its second season on Thursday (September 22), with a major focus of the episode being the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son with Tristan Thompson. The pair welcomed their second child together, joining 4-year-old daughter True, via surrogate in July.

The potential name slip was noted by TikToker Marissa Spagnoli, who shared her thoughts in a video posted to the platform on Thursday, per E! News. To prove her theory, Spagnoli showed a clip of Kardashian sitting in a hospital bed and introducing the newborn to her daughter over a FaceTime call. When the youngster sees the baby cradled by their mother, she says, "Hi, Snowy!" to which Kardashian said that wasn't his name.

Spagnoli, and many others in the comments, believe True thought the baby was Jenner's 7-month-old son, getting the two mixed up. "Snow 'snowy' makes so much [sense] to me...starting with the letter S like Stormi," one user wrote, referencing Jenner's 4-year-old daughter with Travis Scott. Another simply said, "Snow & Stormi makes sense."

Not everyone was convinced, however, as someone pointed out that the moniker could have been what True wanted for her little brother. "Ngl I think Ture just wanted his name to be Snowy."

Jenner welcomed her second child with Scott in February, shortly after revealing that his name was Wolf Webster. However, the beauty mogul shared weeks later that they were going to change his name, which they have yet to announced. While they haven't legally changed his name, Jenner recently revealed that they have "[zoned] in on one" name.