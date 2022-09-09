Kylie Jenner Hints At New Name For 7-Month-Old Son

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are "zoned in" on a new name for their 7-month-old son, but they're still keeping the moniker to themselves as they are not ready to make it public.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday (September 8) alongside her mother Kris Jenner where she opened up to host James Corden about the name of her youngest child, whom she welcomed back in February.

Jenner and Scott, who also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi, previously announced that their newest addition was named Wolf but shortly after, Jenner revealed they were changing his name. They have since kept quiet about his new name, but Jenner told Corden that they are not "ready to share yet" what his name is because Scott often thinks of new "cool" names, per Page Six. Despite this, she confirmed that they have "[zoned] in on one" name.

The Kardashians star did give a hint to what her son's name will be, narrowing the list down by eliminating some possible options. Corden asked if the baby formerly known as Wolf will have an animal-themed moniker, but Jenner shot that down, simply replying, "No."

Though they are still figuring out his name, the little one is still legally known as Wolf as the couple have not filed paperwork to officially change his name.

"His name is still Wolf, his passport is Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name," she said. "We're just waiting and simmering. ... We don't call him Wolf."

Jenner's segment talking to Corden about her son's new name can be seen in the video below.