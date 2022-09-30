Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Say They Have An Open-Door Bathroom Policy

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't close the door while going to the bathroom in their home and Mila blames their kids. In a recent interview with E! News, the actress explained why they need the open door policy.

“Our doors are always open in our house," she said in the interview per Page Six. "There are no closed doors. For better or for worse, as a family … [we] have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm." Kunis and Kutcher share two children named Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri 5.

“I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter if I close it. It never made a difference.” The two little ones knocked "every two seconds" which led Mila to "just keep the door damn open."

This isn't the first time Kunis and Kutcher have made headlines about their family's bathroom policies. In 2021, they went viral when they told Dax Shepard they only bathed their kids when they became visibly dirty. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them, Otherwise, there’s no point," Kutcher shared. Kunis added, "I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever. I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.”

Earlier this week, Kutcher shared a sweet story about the first time he professed his love for Kunis. "I might have had a little too much tequila," he said.