Prodigy's Estate Drops New Posthumous Album With DJ Premier, Remy Ma & More
By Tony M. Centeno
September 30, 2022
The late Prodigy's first posthumous album is finally here.
On Friday, September 30, Prodigy's estate released the Mobb Deep rapper's new body of work The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. His fresh body of work features the first single "You Will See" and "Walk Out" featuring DJ Premier. Other artists like Remy Ma, Faith Evans, Big Daddy Kane, Big Noyd and more also contributed to the project. His new LP serves as the follow-up to The Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation), which was the final album Prodigy released before he passed away in 2017. It's also the second installment of a trilogy.
“Five years ago, our family suffered an immense loss,” Prodigy's estate said in a statement. “The music that Prodigy left behind is extremely precious to all of us. We felt the need and responsibility to hold on to it until we had the proper foundation to complete what he was working on and release it to the world. We hope his fans will enjoy and support our efforts as we move forward with this very personal and emotional process.”
The estate revealed its plans to share Prodigy's unreleased music following a legal battle that kept his solo catalog off streaming services since 2019. Albums like H.N.I.C. and The Bumpy Johnson Album recently returned to streaming services before the estate began to release new songs off his latest collection of songs. DJ Premier boasted about his collaboration with Prodigy when the official music video dropped earlier this month.
“It’s always an honor to work with the great Prodigy,” Preemo said. “Since ‘Peer Pressure’ – that I produced – I knew early on that he would be an all-time great. His legacy lives on and happy to be a part of it.”
Watch the "Walk Out" video and stream The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine below.