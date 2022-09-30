“Five years ago, our family suffered an immense loss,” Prodigy's estate said in a statement. “The music that Prodigy left behind is extremely precious to all of us. We felt the need and responsibility to hold on to it until we had the proper foundation to complete what he was working on and release it to the world. We hope his fans will enjoy and support our efforts as we move forward with this very personal and emotional process.”



The estate revealed its plans to share Prodigy's unreleased music following a legal battle that kept his solo catalog off streaming services since 2019. Albums like H.N.I.C. and The Bumpy Johnson Album recently returned to streaming services before the estate began to release new songs off his latest collection of songs. DJ Premier boasted about his collaboration with Prodigy when the official music video dropped earlier this month.



“It’s always an honor to work with the great Prodigy,” Preemo said. “Since ‘Peer Pressure’ – that I produced – I knew early on that he would be an all-time great. His legacy lives on and happy to be a part of it.”



Watch the "Walk Out" video and stream The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine below.