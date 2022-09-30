Rainbow Shines Bright Over Georgetown Following Hurricane Ian

Hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, a rainbow was see shining bright over the coast.

The colorful sight was captured by WCIV's Scott Eisberg who shared the photo on Twitter as a message of hope. The photo stands in stark contrast to other images of the the destruction left behind Ian as made landfall near Georgetown, northeast of Charleston, on Friday (September 30) afternoon as an intense Category 1 hurricane.

"After every storm... even Ian," he wrote. The photo captured the entire arc of the rainbow, vivid colors standing out from the dark clouds still blanketing Georgetown.