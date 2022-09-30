Rainbow Shines Bright Over Georgetown Following Hurricane Ian
By Sarah Tate
September 30, 2022
Hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, a rainbow was see shining bright over the coast.
The colorful sight was captured by WCIV's Scott Eisberg who shared the photo on Twitter as a message of hope. The photo stands in stark contrast to other images of the the destruction left behind Ian as made landfall near Georgetown, northeast of Charleston, on Friday (September 30) afternoon as an intense Category 1 hurricane.
"After every storm... even Ian," he wrote. The photo captured the entire arc of the rainbow, vivid colors standing out from the dark clouds still blanketing Georgetown.
After every storm… even Ian.— Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) September 30, 2022
Georgetown, SC. pic.twitter.com/Ip1aicTgNL
Hurricane Ian initially made landfall in Florida on Wednesday (September 28) as a powerful Category 4 storm, leaving a path of destruction in its wake before weakening as it moved north. Now a Category 1 hurricane, Ian hit the South Carolina coast around 2 p.m. Friday, bringing dangerous storm surges and knocking out power to nearly 150,000 customers in the Lowcountry.
Even ahead of Ian's arrival, the coast was feeling the impacts of the intense storm. Portions of South Carolina were under a tornado watch as winds began to pick up, and multiple piers along the coast collapsed as powerful waves crashed into the structures.