Rainbow Shines Bright Over Georgetown Following Hurricane Ian

By Sarah Tate

September 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, a rainbow was see shining bright over the coast.

The colorful sight was captured by WCIV's Scott Eisberg who shared the photo on Twitter as a message of hope. The photo stands in stark contrast to other images of the the destruction left behind Ian as made landfall near Georgetown, northeast of Charleston, on Friday (September 30) afternoon as an intense Category 1 hurricane.

"After every storm... even Ian," he wrote. The photo captured the entire arc of the rainbow, vivid colors standing out from the dark clouds still blanketing Georgetown.

Hurricane Ian initially made landfall in Florida on Wednesday (September 28) as a powerful Category 4 storm, leaving a path of destruction in its wake before weakening as it moved north. Now a Category 1 hurricane, Ian hit the South Carolina coast around 2 p.m. Friday, bringing dangerous storm surges and knocking out power to nearly 150,000 customers in the Lowcountry.

Even ahead of Ian's arrival, the coast was feeling the impacts of the intense storm. Portions of South Carolina were under a tornado watch as winds began to pick up, and multiple piers along the coast collapsed as powerful waves crashed into the structures.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.