'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Prehistoric Sea Monster Discovered

A new prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to "snakey crocodile-face" was recently discovered by researchers in eastern Wyoming.

Remains of the Serpentisuchops were discovered by a group led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons, Nexstar Media Wire reports.

The mysterious sea creature belongs to the plesiosaurs group and was described by Persons as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.”

“When I was a student,” Persons said via Nexstar. “I was taught that all late-evolving plesiosaurs fall into one of two anatomical categories: those with really long necks and tiny heads, and those with short necks and really long jaws. Well, our new animal totally confounds those categories.”