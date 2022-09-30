The Isley Brothers Drop Their New Album With Beyonce, Snoop Dogg & More

"I’d met and talked to Beyoncé when she was just getting started with Destiny’s Child," Ron Isley told Billboard about his collaboration with the Renaissance singer. "When we began recording our new album out here [Los Angeles] last year, the idea of working with Beyoncé was one of the first things I thought about. She worked on this just about the whole last year in between recording her own album, doing her vocals for this while she was in the Hamptons."



"Make Me Say It Again, Girl" featuring Beyoncé is the second single from their new album. The lead single "Friends and Family" featuring Snoop Dogg dropped last year after Ron Isley represented the family in their Verzuz battle against Earth, Wind & Fire last year. Clearly, The Isleys wanted to team up with the iconic band once again for their new album.



“The album reflects a new take on Ron without losing who he is,” Ron's wife Kandy Isley told Variety about the album last year. “He evolves and changes with time. It’s Ron 2.0.”



Listen to The Isley Brothers new album below.