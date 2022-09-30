This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

By Zuri Anderson

September 30, 2022

High school students doing exam in classroom
Photo: Getty Images

High school is an important time in a kid's life. It's the bridge into college life or directly into working life, depending on what path they'll take. Colorado is full of high schools for parents to send their children to.

To make the search easier, Niche releases annual rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State. According to researchers, Stargate Charter School is Colorado's No. 1 high school for 2023!

Located in Thornton, this school is part of Adams 12 Five Star Schools. Stargate scored an overall A+ rating with the highest marks in academics, teachers, and college prep. It scored an A- in diversity, a B+ in administration, and a B- for clubs and activities.

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Colorado for 2023:

  1. Stargate Charter School
  2. Cherry Creek High School
  3. Fairview High School
  4. Peak to Peak Charter School
  5. D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School
  6. Grandview High School
  7. Boulder High School
  8. Rock Canyon High School
  9. DSST: Montview High School
  10. DSST: Byers High School

Check out the full list on Niche.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.