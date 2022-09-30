This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

High school is an important time in a kid's life. It's the bridge into college life or directly into working life, depending on what path they'll take. Colorado is full of high schools for parents to send their children to.

To make the search easier, Niche releases annual rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State. According to researchers, Stargate Charter School is Colorado's No. 1 high school for 2023!

Located in Thornton, this school is part of Adams 12 Five Star Schools. Stargate scored an overall A+ rating with the highest marks in academics, teachers, and college prep. It scored an A- in diversity, a B+ in administration, and a B- for clubs and activities.

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Colorado for 2023:

Stargate Charter School Cherry Creek High School Fairview High School Peak to Peak Charter School D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School Grandview High School Boulder High School Rock Canyon High School DSST: Montview High School DSST: Byers High School

Check out the full list on Niche.