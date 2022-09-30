This Is Georgia’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

Did you know that the United States has had more serial killers than any other country? With so many murderers in our country, each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer.

From Insider:

"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers. Shows like Netflix's 'Mindhunter' or books like 'I'll be Gone in the Dark' try to get into the minds of these terrifying killers to learn about motives and tactics."

So, who is Georgia's most notorious serial killer? The Atlanta Child Murderer. Here's what Insider had to say about them:

"Between 1979 and 1981, Atlanta was in a state of panic. Black children in the neighborhood were being targeted and murdered one-by-one. It became known as the Atlanta Child Murders.It is believed that Wayne Williams — a freelance photographer — may have been responsible for the murders. Wayne is in jail for two other murders and has never been tried for the Atlanta Child Murders, but there is evidence that points to him, including the fact that fibers from his home and dog were found on the victims. Some believe Williams has nothing to do with these crimes and think that police pinned them on him because they wanted an answer. There are those who also believe the KKK were the real murderers of these children, but the FBI found no direct link between the group and these murders. If true, Williams could be guilty of killing close to 30 people."

