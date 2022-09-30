This Is Nebraska’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

Did you know that the United States has had more serial killers than any other country? With so many murderers in our country, each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer.

From Insider:

"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers. Shows like Netflix's 'Mindhunter' or books like 'I'll be Gone in the Dark' try to get into the minds of these terrifying killers to learn about motives and tactics."

So, who is Nebraska's most notorious serial killer? Charles Starkweather. Here's what Insider had to say about him:

Technically, Charles Starkweather is a spree killer but that doesn't make him any less terrifying. In 1958, for two short months, Starkweather shocked the nation with his crimes. At just 19 years old he killed 11 people. He scared everyone because he was killing with reckless abandon at random. There was no pattern or clear idea as to who would be next. He told authorities he started his killing spree because his parents did not approve of his girlfriend, according to Wyoming History's website. Starkweather was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to death. He was executed in 1959.

