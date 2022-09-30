This Is Nebraska’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

By Taylor Linzinmeir

September 30, 2022

Psycho Killer - Hitman
Photo: Getty Images

Did you know that the United States has had more serial killers than any other country? With so many murderers in our country, each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer.

From Insider:

"As early as the 1800s, the United States has seen killers who murdered on a massive scale. Since then, the country has become captivated with true crime, particularly serial killers. Shows like Netflix's 'Mindhunter' or books like 'I'll be Gone in the Dark' try to get into the minds of these terrifying killers to learn about motives and tactics."

So, who is Nebraska's most notorious serial killer? Charles Starkweather. Here's what Insider had to say about him:

Technically, Charles Starkweather is a spree killer but that doesn't make him any less terrifying. In 1958, for two short months, Starkweather shocked the nation with his crimes. At just 19 years old he killed 11 people. He scared everyone because he was killing with reckless abandon at random. There was no pattern or clear idea as to who would be next. He told authorities he started his killing spree because his parents did not approve of his girlfriend, according to Wyoming History's website. Starkweather was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to death. He was executed in 1959.

Check out Insider's full list of the most notorious serial killers from each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.