This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina

Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for.

After searching through reviews and various awards, as well as sampling some of the treats, Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in each state, from cupcake-centric shops to decades-old bakeries using family recipes. According to the site:

"Luckily, there are talented bakers all over the United States putting their skills to work. And the resulting baked goods in every form, from culturally inspired recipes and down-home cooking to crazy, colorful treats. And the wealth of sweet talent is spread across the country."

So which bakery in North Carolina was named the best in the state?

La Farm Bakery

Located in Cary, La Farm Bakery has been serving all the classics since opening its doors ini 1999. With fluffy bread and fresh baked goods as well as decadent pastries, tarts and cakes, La Farm is waiting to become the bakery of your dreams. They even have season treats and Du Jour items that rotate monthly to highlight the freshest local ingredients.

La Farm Bakery has three locations around Cary. Check out the website to find your nearest location.