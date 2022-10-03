1 Texas City Among Top 5 Foodie Destinations In The US

By Ginny Reese

October 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you self-identify as a "foodie" then you know how important it is to find the best restaurants, food trucks, and food courts to satisfy every craving.

WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation. The website states, "To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness."

According to the list, Austin is the fifth-best foodie city in the nation. The city was 14th overall for diversity, accessibility, and quality. It was 24th overall for affordability.

Here were the top 10 best foodie cities in America, according to WalletHub:

  1. Portland, OR
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. Miami, FL
  4. San Francisco, CA
  5. Austin, TX
  6. Sacramento, CA
  7. Seattle, WA
  8. Tampa, FL
  9. Las Vegas, NV
  10. San Diego, CA

A full list of the nation's top foodie cities can be found on WalletHub's website.

