73-Year-Old Illinois Woman Sets Fire To Own Home, Leaves Man Inside

By Logan DeLoye

October 3, 2022

House Fire
Photo: Getty Images

A 73-year-old women set her house on fire on Saturday night with the intent of killing the person that she left inside. According to ABC7, Joanne Burgess of Aurora started the fire on purpose and made sure that the male victim was inside of the house when the flames started to billow from the structure. The house that she started on fire is located off of Taylor Avenue. Illinoisusanews noted that 911 received a call from unidentified individuals who noticed and reported the fire. When Aurora police arrived on scene, they talked to witnesses to gather clues encompassing the motive of the suspect and her relationship to the victim.

ABC7 mentioned that the victim was not seriously injured in the fire. Despite minor injuries that were sustained, the male victim requested not to be taken to the hospital in assessment of the injuries. There has been no information released by officials that details the identity of the victim, or how the woman knew him. Police have also not revealed if the victim was just visiting the residence, or if he lived there too.

Burgess is being charged with attempted murder and arson as police continue to unravel pieces of the investigation.

