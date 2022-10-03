This Is The Best Apple Cider In Illinois

Tis' the season for a warm, comforting glass of freshly squeezed apple cider on a breezy autumn afternoon. The Midwest serves up some of the best apple cider in the entire country, and it might be closer than you think. Many of the best apple ciders are made at local family farms throughout the state. Purchasing this popular Fall item from a local store or farm is one way to ensure peak freshness, and can serve as a fun seasonal activity.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best fresh apple cider in all of Illinois can be found at Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove and Royal Oak Farm Orchard in Harvard.

Here is that Tasting Table had to say about the best apple cider in Illinois:

Edwards Apple Orchard

"This small town orchard survived a winter tornado and returned stronger than ever. After losing their Minnesota farm in the 1930 Dust Bowl, Bob and Audrey Edwards returned to northern Illinois to purchase a milking farm. In 1964, Bob Jr. and his wife Betty began planting trees for what would become Edwards Apple Orchard. After a few years, their first crop yielded very little, but they remained steadfast and continued growing. Eventually, the old milking barn became the Apple Barn to house a cider press, bakery, and grading machine. It eventually grew to include a museum, play area, and cider cellar."

Royal Oak Farm Orchard

"Though this orchard only started in 1992, it has become a popular destination in Illinois. Peter and Gloria Bianchini planted their orchard in 1992, but it wasn't fruitful until 1997."