Antonio Brown Reacts After He Exposes Himself At Hotel Pool In Leaked Video
By Tony M. Centeno
October 3, 2022
Antonio Brown had to say something about the disturbing video that shows the athlete-rapper exposing himself to a woman while in a hotel pool in Dubai.
On Saturday, October 1, the New York Post released a video of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer swimming naked with a woman in a swimming pool at the Armani Hotel Dubai. In the video that was recorded back in May, we can see him dive underwater while showing his rear end to the woman. The video also shows her swimming away with his trunks before he exposes himself a second time with multiple guests nearby. Minutes after the story broke, Brown took to Twitter to respond.
“My name more precious to be diamonds n gold,” AB tweeted. “Y y’all keep playing with my character, they tried to bury me forgot I was a seed. It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”
“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me,” he added. “In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female.’ Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”
In addition to his statements on Twitter, the aspiring artist also dropped a freestyle in which he talks about the incident. Listen to what The Breakfast Club has to say about the incident above.