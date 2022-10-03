“My name more precious to be diamonds n gold,” AB tweeted. “Y y’all keep playing with my character, they tried to bury me forgot I was a seed. It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”



“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me,” he added. “In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female.’ Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.”



In addition to his statements on Twitter, the aspiring artist also dropped a freestyle in which he talks about the incident. Listen to what The Breakfast Club has to say about the incident above.